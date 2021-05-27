×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Tags: chicago | lorilightfoot | woke

Chicago Mayor Sued for Denying Interview to White Reporter

Chicago Mayor Sued for Denying Interview to White Reporter
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 27 May 2021 06:48 PM

Judicial Watch, a conservative activist group, announced Thursday it has sued Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot for not granting interviews to white reporters.

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of The Daily Caller, in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, Eastern Division, alleges Lightfoot violated reporter Thomas Catenacci's equal protection rights under the Fourteenth Amendment and his First Amendment when she refused to respond to his multiple interview requests.

Earlier this month, a Chicago political reporter Mary Ann Ahern tweeted: "Lightfoot is granting 1 on 1 interviews - only to Black or Brown journalists."

"Preventing journalists from doing our jobs in such a blatantly discriminatory way is wrong and does a disservice to our readers who come from all backgrounds," Catenacci said, according to Fox News. "Every journalist and every person who consumes the news should be concerned by Mayor Lightfoot's actions. This affects everyone. I look forward to holding the mayor accountable."

Additionally, other reporters sharing Lightfoot's preferred demographic have come out against her policy. Latino reporter Gregory Pratt condemned the mayor's policy on Twitter. "I am a Latino reporter [at the] [Chicago Tribune]," Pratt tweeted, "whose interview request was granted for today. However, I asked the mayor's office to lift its condition on others and when they said no, we respectfully canceled. Politicians don't get to choose who covers them."

Lightfoot's office did not respond to Pratt.

According to Catenacci's complaint, Lightfoot "purposefully discriminated" against him because of his race. Catenacci sent interview requests to the mayor on May 20, May 21, and May 24, seeking information on her administration's efforts to vaccinate Chicagoans.

However, despite Lightfoot's policy, on May 17, she sat down with MSNBC reporter Stephanie Ruhle, who is white.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Judicial Watch, a conservative activist group, announced Thursday it has sued Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot for not granting interviews to white reporters. The lawsuit, filed on behalf of The Daily Caller, in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois,...
chicago, lorilightfoot, woke
289
2021-48-27
Thursday, 27 May 2021 06:48 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved