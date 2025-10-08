Trump: Jail Mayor, Governor for Chicago Failures

The anti-Trump and anti-ICE leaders of Illinois and Chicago should face legal accountability, according to President Donald Trump.

"Chicago Mayor should be in jail for failing to protect Ice Officers!" Trump wrote in a Truth Social post Wednesday morning. "Governor Pritzker also!"

With Trump seeking to use National Guard troops from multiple states to secure and provide safety for Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers in crime-ridden, Democrat-run cities, obstructionist efforts from Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, are amplifying tensions.

Notably, the recently designated domestic terrorist organization antifa has called for protests, obstruction, and potential attacks on ICE operations, creating dangerous circumstances for federal officials on the crime-ridden streets of Democrat-run cities.

In response, Mayor Johnson has called for ICE-free zones in the city of Chicago.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani accused Johnson of failing to meet his legal responsibility to protect federal facilities.

"You've got a mayor who literally should be in jail right now for taking away protection from the federal officers," Giuliani told Newsmax's "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"He was supposed to provide it; he didn't. They've been doing that for a long, long time, putting federal agents in harm's way."

Giuliani said the National Guard's presence in Chicago highlights how local leadership has failed.

"This is 65 years of crooked Democratic rule," he said. "Chicago is legendarily probably the most crooked city in the history of America."