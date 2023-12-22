×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: chicago | corruption | ed burke | alderman | racketeering | bribery | extortion

Former Chicago Alderman Found Guilty of Corruption

By    |   Friday, 22 December 2023 07:35 PM EST

Former Chicago Alderman Ed Burke, one of the state's longest serving Democrat lawmakers, on Thursday was convicted of racketeering, bribery, and attempted extortion, the New York Post reports.

Burke, indicted for using his power to win private law business from developers, "had his hand out time and again demanding money and benefits from the very people he was supposed to be working on behalf of," Assistant U.S. Attorney Diane MacArthur said during closing arguments.

Defense attorney Joe Duffy said, however, that prosecutors presented a "murky" case.

"Fifty years on the job, [Burke] knows how to cut through red tape. That's why people come to him. He can get it done," Duffy said.

Burke left the Dirksen Federal Courthouse without comment. His sentencing is scheduled for June 19.

Burke is the 39th former Chicago alderman charged with crimes since 1972, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

Solange Reyner | editorial.reyner@newsmax.com

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Former Chicago Alderman Ed Burke, one of the state's longest serving Democrat lawmakers, on Thursday was convicted of racketeering, bribery, and attempted extortion, the New York Post reports.
chicago, corruption, ed burke, alderman, racketeering, bribery, extortion, democrat
155
2023-35-22
Friday, 22 December 2023 07:35 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved