Poll: Cheney Trails Trump-Backed Hageman by More Than 20 Points

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., a target of former President Donald Trump's ahead of the upcoming midterm elections, trails Trump-backed Harriet Hageman by more than 20 points, according to a Casper Star-Tribune poll released Friday.

Fifty-two percent of likely primary voters in Wyoming said they would support Hageman, compared with 30% who said they would support Cheney.

''The big story is Liz Cheney is going to get beat,'' said Brad Coker, managing director of the polling firm Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy, which conducted the poll for the Star-Tribune. ''That's a foregone conclusion.''

Cheney, a member of the Jan. 6 House committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol, has taken a key role as one of just two Republicans on the Jan. 6 committee and has faced backlash from her party for doing so.

She called Trump ''a domestic threat that we have never faced before'' in a speech on June 30 at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California. On Tuesday, in one of the committee's public hearings, she said Trump was ''incapable of telling right from wrong'' while perpetuating falsehoods about the 2020 election that fueled the Jan. 6, 2021 attack.

''President Trump is a 76-year-old man,'' the congresswoman said in her opening remarks. ''He is not an impressionable child. Just like everyone else in our country, he is responsible for his own actions and his own choices.''

''Virtually everyone close to President Trump — his Justice Department officials, his White House advisers, his White House counsel, his campaign — all told him the election was not stolen,'' she said.

''Now the argument seems to be that President Trump was manipulated by others outside the administration, that he was persuaded to ignore his closest advisers and that he was incapable of telling right from wrong.''

The poll was conducted July 7-11 among 1,100 likely voters.

Wyoming's GOP primary election is set for Aug. 16.