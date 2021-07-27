Cheney: Jan. 6 Probe Must Include 'What Happened Every Minute of That Day' at WH

Rep. Liz Cheney said Tuesday the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack has to not only probe the violence and its causes, but also "what happened every minute of that day in the White House."

In her prepared remarks for the committee’s first public hearing, posted by Politico, the Wyoming Republican made it clear she wanted former President Donald Trump’s involvement examined, though she did not mention him by name.

"We cannot leave the violence of January 6th – and its causes – uninvestigated," she said. "The American people deserve the full and open testimony of every person with knowledge of the planning and preparation for January 6th. We must know what happened here at the Capitol."

"We must also know what happened every minute of that day in the White House – every phone call, every conversation, every meeting leading up to, during, and after the attack," she said.

Cheney warned if those responsible aren’t held accountable — "and if Congress does not act responsibly, this will remain a cancer on our constitutional republic, undermining the peaceful transfer of power at the heart of our democratic system."

And, she added, "we will face the threat of more violence in the months to come, and another January 6th every four years."

Cheney made it clear the committee’s probe will include subpoenas to "get to the objective truth," and urged the panel to "overcome the many efforts we are already seeing to cover up and obscure the facts."

"Honorable men and women have an obligation to step forward," she declared.

"No member of Congress should now attempt to defend the indefensible, obstruct this investigation, or whitewash what happened that day," Cheney said. "Until January 6th, we were proof positive for the world that a nation conceived in liberty could long endure. But now, January 6th threatens our most sacred legacy."

"The question for every one of us who serves in Congress, for every elected official across this great nation, indeed, for every American is this: Will we adhere to the rule of law? Will we respect the rulings of our courts? Will we preserve the peaceful transition of power? Or will we be so blinded by partisanship that we throw away the miracle of America?

"Do we hate our political adversaries more than we love our country and revere our Constitution? I pray that that is not the case."

Cheney is one of two Republicans on the nine-member panel.

