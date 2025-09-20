Officials: No Kirk Shooting Tie to Leftists Yet

So far, federal investigators have found no evidence linking the man accused of killing conservative leader Charlie Kirk to left-wing groups, complicating efforts to bring federal charges in a case that has sparked political outrage and vows of a crackdown from President Donald Trump's administration, NBC News reported.

Three unnamed sources familiar with the probe told NBC News that investigators have yet to connect 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, the alleged shooter, to any organized left-wing networks.

"Thus far, there is no evidence connecting the suspect with any left-wing groups," a source with knowledge of the federal investigation told NBC News. "Every indication so far is that this was one guy who did one really bad thing because he found Kirk's ideology personally offensive."

Robinson, a Utah resident, is accused of killing Kirk on Sept. 10 during a campus debate at Utah Valley University. Kirk, 31, co-founded the conservative group Turning Point USA. Prosecutors said Robinson targeted him for his "political expression."

State prosecutors in Utah, who announced charges of aggravated murder and obstruction of justice this week, are seeking the death penalty. Federal authorities are weighing whether additional charges are possible.

Two sources told NBC News it may be difficult to prosecute Robinson federally, given that he did not cross state lines and Kirk was not a federal officer.

A Justice Department spokesperson declined to comment, saying, "The investigation is ongoing."

Court documents revealed texts between Robinson and a roommate in which Robinson allegedly confessed to the killing. In one message, Robinson directed the roommate to a hidden note reading: "I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I'm going to take it."

When the roommate pressed Robinson on his motive, he reportedly wrote, "I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can't be negotiated out."

The revelations have fueled grief and anger on the right, with Trump and his allies vowing to intensify efforts against what they call left-wing extremism. Stephen Miller, the White House deputy chief of staff, called progressive organizations a "vast domestic terror movement."

"With God as my witness, we are going to use every resource we have at the Department of Justice, Homeland Security, and throughout this government to identify, disrupt, dismantle, and destroy these networks and make America safe again for the American people," Miller said. "It will happen, and we will do it in Charlie's name."

Experts caution that prosecuting such cases at the federal level poses challenges.

"As is always the case, the FBI needs a federal hook to initiate an investigation," said Thomas Brzozowski, who until recently was the Justice Department's counsel for domestic terrorism. "Here, it appears that they're acting in an assistance to state authorities' capacity."