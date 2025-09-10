WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: charlie kirk | pete hegseth | utah | shooting

Hegseth Recites Lord's Prayer With Troops After Kirk Death

By    |   Wednesday, 10 September 2025 10:51 PM EDT

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth recited the Lord's Prayer with troops following the assassination of Turning Point USA co-founder and CEO Charlie Kirk at an event at Utah Valley University.

"A prayer for Charlie Kirk and those who serve," Hegseth posted Wednesday evening on X. "Lord Jesus be with Charlie, his family, his kids, his community and this country. Welcome him into your arms. Comfort them when we don't understand your plan," Hegseth added.

Kirk, 31, was shot at approximately 12:10 p.m. local time during a Q&A session. He was immediately removed from the location and taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. FBI Director Kash Patel said that a person has been released after being taken into custody.

Turning Point USA was founded in 2012 by Kirk and seeks to influence young people by promoting conservative principles on high school and college campuses.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth recited the Lord's Prayer with troops following the assassination of Turning Point USA co-founder and CEO Charlie Kirk at an event at Utah Valley University.
charlie kirk, pete hegseth, utah, shooting
145
2025-51-10
Wednesday, 10 September 2025 10:51 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved