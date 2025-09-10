Hegseth Recites Lord's Prayer With Troops After Kirk Death

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth recited the Lord's Prayer with troops following the assassination of Turning Point USA co-founder and CEO Charlie Kirk at an event at Utah Valley University.

"A prayer for Charlie Kirk and those who serve," Hegseth posted Wednesday evening on X. "Lord Jesus be with Charlie, his family, his kids, his community and this country. Welcome him into your arms. Comfort them when we don't understand your plan," Hegseth added.

Kirk, 31, was shot at approximately 12:10 p.m. local time during a Q&A session. He was immediately removed from the location and taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. FBI Director Kash Patel said that a person has been released after being taken into custody.

Turning Point USA was founded in 2012 by Kirk and seeks to influence young people by promoting conservative principles on high school and college campuses.