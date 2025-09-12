Kirk's Death Prompts Shock, Grief Across Gen Z Ideological Lines

Graphic videos that swept across social media of Charlie Kirk's shooting made the activist's death an indelible moment, forcing young Americans to confront the public killing of a prominent political leader not much older than themselves.

Kirk, 31, co-founder of the conservative political advocacy group Turning Point USA and a staunch ally of President Donald Trump, was shot at long range during a campus event in Orem, Utah on Wednesday. The suspect remains at large, and the motive for the killing is unknown.

Young conservatives mourned one of their own, a figure who was a constant, reaffirming presence on social media and television. And some young liberals who spoke to Reuters on Thursday also expressed regret at witnessing Kirk become a victim of gun violence.

"Regardless of who he is and what his beliefs are, nobody should die like that and be assassinated. He does have First Amendment rights to free speech," said Ama Baffour, a 20-year-old student at Howard University, a historically Black institution in Washington, D.C.

Grief over Kirk's death wasn't universal among Gen Z — or other age groups. Some liberals online expressed little sympathy for Kirk given his history of support for gun rights and his inflammatory statements about women and transgender people.

But Baffour described herself as "heartbroken" by Kirk's killing even though she said she didn't agree with his political views.

Americans in their 20s often hear about news events through podcasts and livestreamed video rather than television, said Tim Weninger, a University of Notre Dame professor who studies social media algorithms.

Trump credited Kirk with mobilizing younger voters and voters of color in support of his winning 2024 election campaign. Kirk had more than 5 million followers on X and hosted a popular podcast and radio program, "The Charlie Kirk Show." He also amassed millions of followers on TikTok. Some 39% of adults under 30 regularly get their news on the video platform, according to a Pew Research Center survey last year.

Kirk captured attention by posting short, unpolished videos of his debates with college students, making him appear "very real" to his followers, Weninger said.

Awareness of Kirk's shooting spread faster than past news events because observers filmed videos from multiple angles and posted them on video-based platforms, said Josephine Lukito, a University of Texas at Austin professor who studies political communication and social media.

Another Howard student, Evander Thomas, 21, who often watched Kirk on his TikTok feed though he disagreed with his politics, said he found out about his death when a friend shared a video on a group chat. He watched it within 30 minutes of the shooting, he said.

"No matter what your political views are, nobody should ever have to die for it," Thomas said. "It's not like these people are evil. Charlie Kirk didn't do anything for him to lose his life."

Manu Anpalagan, president of the Yale College Republicans, said he admired Kirk's commitment to open debate with his political opposites, even if he didn't condone all his views. Anpalagan co-wrote an op-ed in the Yale Daily News with his Democrat counterpart denouncing the shooting.

"I think both sides each really need to work on being more respectful, being more civil in their conversations and in their debates," Anpalagan said.

In an October 2024 Reuters/Ipsos poll, the vast majority of respondents aged 18-29 disagreed with the statement "it is acceptable for someone in my political party to commit violence to achieve a political goal." Only 6% endorsed the statement.

On college campuses across the country, students memorialized the slain activist. At the University of Oklahoma, students assembled a memorial with flowers and pictures of Kirk. At Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas, the chapter of Turning Point USA planned a vigil.

Josh Michael, a senior at Oklahoma State University, was in class when he saw messages in his fraternity group chat saying Kirk had been shot. After they learned Kirk had died, he and his friends hung a sign saying "Pray 4 the Kirks" on their fraternity house.

"Everyone was just distraught," he said by phone.

There were some signs that the incident had brought young partisans together. Within hours of Kirk's death, the Connecticut Young Republicans and Young Democrats of Connecticut issued a joint statement calling the shooting "unacceptable."

Alan Cunningham, the 25-year-old president of the Young Democrats, said he immediately viewed Kirk's killing as a "volatile moment" for the country and cold-called his Republican counterpart, who immediately agreed to speak in one voice.

"It's 100% fair to say that he was an incredibly impactful person for young people, young politicos especially, which is why I thought it was all the more important for us both to put our voices out there," Cunningham told Reuters. Patrick Burland, president of the Young Republicans, said Kirk was the catalyst for many in the Gen Z generation to become interested in politics. "There are so many people I know that only became involved because they saw his conversations either online or on their campus," he said.

Burland, 25, didn't hesitate when his Democrat counterpart suggested a joint statement.

"When they took a shot at Charlie, they're almost taking a shot at the very idea of open debate and free expression," he said. "This is something that no one on either side is going to stand for. I think what we'll see is cooler heads prevail and a more positive message break through."