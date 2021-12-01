×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Donald Trump | charlie baker | massachusetts | rino | geoff diehl | governor | gop

Trump Mockingly Bids Farewell to 'RINO' Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker

charlie baker sits and listens during a convention
Massachusetts GOP Gov. Charlie Baker (Darren McCollester/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 01 December 2021 07:05 PM

In a mocking farewell to ''RINO Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker,'' former President Donald Trump gave him the proverbial ''don't let the door hit you on the way out'' send-off Wednesday.

''RINO Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker has announced that, because I didn't endorse him and he is incapable of getting the Republican nomination, he will not be running for reelection,'' Trump wrote in a scathing rebuke of a GOP nemesis from his Save America PAC.

''He's been very selfish, and is bad news for the Republican Party — actually, he shouldn't even be considered a Republican. We wish him well!'' Trump continued.

In a Boston news conference aired locally after Baker announced he would not run, a reporter asked if Baker if he has closed the door on a 2024 GOP presidential primary run.

Baker scoffed and laughed with an emphatic and incredulous "yeah," looking back at the reporter as if in disbelief.

Baker was once polling as the most popular governor in the United States, but that was before Trump's influence on the Republican Party fully took hold during his administration.

Trump has endorsed GOP state co-chair Geoff Diehl for the GOP gubernatorial 2022 primary, and polling had backed Trump's candidate over Baker, a two-term governor, by almost a 2-1 margin, Politico reported.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
In a mocking farewell to ''RINO Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker,'' former President Donald Trump gave him the proverbial ''don't let the door hit you on the way out'' send-off Wednesday.
charlie baker, massachusetts, rino, geoff diehl, governor, gop, primary
212
2021-05-01
Wednesday, 01 December 2021 07:05 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved