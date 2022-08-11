Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker Signs Major Climate Bill

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican, on Thursday signed a wide-ranging climate bill that will promote clean energy, as well as offshore wind and solar, the Boston Globe reports.

"Today, I signed a climate bill into law that will further support our administration's wide-ranging efforts," Baker tweeted on Thursday.

"Addressing climate change requires bold, urgent action," he added. "I am proud to have supported the Commonwealth's leadership on these critical issues to preserve our climate and our communities for future generations."

Baker told the Globe that he decided to sign the bill after weeks of uncertainty due to its provisions on offshore wind and clean energy.

"I continue to want us to be a pretty big player in that space," he said, "because it's a sustainable way to create a lot of jobs, for a very long time."

State Rep. Jeff Roy, a Democrat, told the Globe that the bill "really bolsters the offshore wind industry. It sends a signal to the world that Massachusetts will be a significant player in the space."