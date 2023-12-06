Honig: Israel Is an Outsourced Army for U.S., for Pennies

It's time to clarify the facts surrounding Israel's relationship with the United States and its fight on terror groups seeking to destroy the west.

We must learn from history.

The world witnessed the same in the 1930s when Nazis voiced their propaganda as the world acted to appease Germany by allowing Germany's takeover of Czechoslovakia's Sudetenland in 1938. This marked a significant turning point in the lead up to World War II, as perhaps did the Nazi's remilitarization of the Rhineland on March 7, 1936.

Despite previous assurances from France to protect Czech territory, the Munich Agreement saw the implementation of German demands for the cession of the Sudetenland to Germany, with the approval of France, Italy, and Great Britain.

The agreement was believed to have averted a larger conflict.

Adolf Hitler's assertion that the Sudetenland would be his last territorial claim further contributed to the initial praise for the Munich Agreement. Recall Neville Chamberlain, "Peace in Our Time."

However, it became evident in the following years that Hitler's promises were not to be trusted, as his expansionist ambitions continued to unfold, eventually leading to the outbreak of World War II.

The world must learn from its mistakes as we live in a Nuclear Armed world which is much more dangerous.

Iran and it’s proxies promising to destroy the west should not be taken lightly.

Israel provides invaluable services to the U.S. and Western world in the Mideast, maintaining its peace at a fraction of the true value it will cost the U.S. Taxpayers.

How dare the U.S. call $3 billion allocated to Israel as Aid moneys, Israel effectively acts as an outsourced army for the United States, working tirelessly to safeguard American and western interests in a volatile region.

The Arab spring uprising in Egypt, Turkeys attempted coup, Syria’s civil war, Iraq war, Gulf war are a few recent examples of the instability in the region.

Furthermore, Israel is the sole recipient of $3 billion of U.S. funding that is contingent to Israel reinvesting those dollars in the U.S. economy, specifically supporting American businesses.

The research and development and military innovation shared by Israel with U.S. companies is priceless and contributes way more to the U.S. economy than the $3 billion provided in aid.

In essence, these funds are being recycled back into the U.S. economy, generating a considerably higher return on investment than any business venture globally.

The intelligence provided by Israel to the west has proven vital in preventing numerous terrorist attacks on the West and its allies.

When comparing this relatively small sum to the exorbitant amounts invested in other countries like Afghanistan, it becomes apparent that Israel's contributions represent unparalleled value and cost-effectiveness to U.S. taxpayers and strengthens not weakens our Economy.

Moreover, Israel's technological advancements it developed, such as the Iron Dome, not only protect its own citizens but also benefit the United States citizens and its military.

Those who argue that Israel is reliant on American support fail to grasp the immeasurable value it brings to the table.

Establishing U.S. troops and an intelligence network in the Mideast would cost American taxpayers an astronomical amount, estimated at tens of billions of dollars annually not to forget to mention the American serviceman lives being saved while Israel puts its soldiers’ lives at risk.

Nikki Haley was right by saying the U.S. needs Israel and not the other way around.

The United States should own up to recognizing Israel working pennies for the dollar and not dare refer to funding Israels as U.S. Aid.

The United States owes Israel a debt of gratitude and should spell it out on the House and Senate floor.

describing the $3 billion as not U.S. aid but an investment.

Additionally, the comparison can be drawn with America's investment in Afghanistan, which has yielded little success.

Billions of dollars' worth of ammunition were left behind and fell into the hands of the Taliban, inadvertently aiding America's enemies.

This represents a significant loss of resources, unlike the allocation to Israel, which offers substantial return on investment to the U.S.

We must not forget that Israel stands at the forefront of creating innovation and state-of-the-art ammunition and artillery, thereby enhancing the safety of American soldiers both domestically and internationally with these funds.

Furthermore, Israel's technological advancements, shared with the U.S., play a vital role in safeguarding civilians and military personnel.

Moreover, Israel's efforts have long-lasting effects on global security.

For instance, their destruction of Iraq's nuclear reactor ensured West security for 20 years. Had Iraq possessed nuclear weapons during America's intervention, the loss of life and destruction would have been catastrophic.

Duvi Honig is founder and chief executive officer of the Orthodox Jewish Chamber Of Commerce. The Orthodox Jewish Chamber Of Commerce is a global umbrella of businesses of all sizes, bridging the highest echelons of the business and governmental worlds together stimulating economic opportunity and positively affecting public policy of governments. His work has been recognized by both Presidents Obama and Trump.