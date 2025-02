Workers at the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau have received instructions to take administrative leave "until otherwise instructed," according to an email seen by Reuters.

The consumer watchdog's acting Director Russell Vought last week directed all employees to perform no work this week and closed the agency's headquarters. Reuters could not immediately ascertain how many staff had received Friday's notice.

The few staff who have been directed to work during the period "should record that time as they normally would," human resources manager Roland Jacob said in the message.