Tags: ceo summit of americas | china | los angeles | swag

CEO Summit of Americas Attendees Get Gifts Made in China

Activists protest outside the 9th Summit of the Americas at the LA Convention Center to deliver a letter rejecting President Joe Biden's policy of sanctions, exclusions, and blockades against Latin America and the Caribbean, in Los Angeles, California, June 10, 2022. (Ringo Chiu/AFP via Getty)

Friday, 10 June 2022 01:21 PM

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is getting scrutiny over swag bag contents given to attendees at the IV CEO Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles this week.

The South China Morning Post reports that the insulated metal water bottles and sunglasses handed out as freebies to leaders of business and politics were stamped with "China" or "Made in China," at a gathering designed to promote U.S. industry.

According to the chamber, the CEO Summit is the "official private sector forum of the IX Summit of the Americas, where the U.S. government will host leaders from the Western Hemisphere."

Attendees of the three-day conference that wrapped on Thursday included Google CEO Sundar Pichai, President Joe Biden, General Motors Vice President of Global Purchasing and Supply Chain Shilpan Amin and Meta President of Global Affairs Nick Clegg, according to the Washington Examiner.

The event is for business leaders and heads of state to discuss ways to expand economic inclusion, build sustainable economies, and strengthen the rule of law.

U.S. officials have caught heat for their reliance on foreign-made products before.

In January, conservatives expressed outrage after it came out that KN95 masks distributed to congressional offices were made in China.

Newsweek reported at the time that more than 120 GOP lawmakers signed a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi describing their "disbelief and outrage" that the masks were being handed out "when American alternatives are available."

Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., vented on Twitter, writing, "Speaker Pelosi sent out N-95 masks to every House office. Unfortunately, I can’t read the instructions."

Steil included a photo of the mask and a certificate that came with it written in Chinese and English.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Friday, 10 June 2022 01:21 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

