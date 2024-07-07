WATCH TV LIVE

Biden Campaign: Harris 'Increasing Her Role' in Reelection Effort

By    |   Sunday, 07 July 2024 09:57 PM EDT

Vice President Kamala Harris has expressed her support for President Joe Biden following his widely panned debate performance last month and is "increasing her role" in the campaign ahead of the election this November, Cedric Richmond, co-chair of the Biden-Harris campaign, told MSNBC's "The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart."

Richmond, a former congressman from Louisiana, said Harris "is increasing her role, and she's been a valued partner since day one. I won't get into whether she's been covered fairly by the press, but she is a valuable partner."

He added that Harris is "incredibly intelligent. And I will just say she has not only publicly stated her support for President Biden, but she's privately said that, too."

Sunday, 07 July 2024 09:57 PM
