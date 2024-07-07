Biden Campaign: Harris 'Increasing Her Role' in Reelection Effort

Vice President Kamala Harris has expressed her support for President Joe Biden following his widely panned debate performance last month and is "increasing her role" in the campaign ahead of the election this November, Cedric Richmond, co-chair of the Biden-Harris campaign, told MSNBC's "The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart."

Richmond, a former congressman from Louisiana, said Harris "is increasing her role, and she's been a valued partner since day one. I won't get into whether she's been covered fairly by the press, but she is a valuable partner."

He added that Harris is "incredibly intelligent. And I will just say she has not only publicly stated her support for President Biden, but she's privately said that, too."

Amid attempts by the White House to quell concerns, even among Democrats, about Biden's ability to win a second term, Richmond reiterated to MSNBC that Harris is not the only one who is considered by pundits a possible top candidate to replace the president at the top of the ticket who has expressed support for him. "I was with [California Gov.] Gavin Newsom after the debate when he did the same, and [Michigan Gov.] Gretchen Whitmer was on the chairs' call yesterday, and she reiterated her support." Richmond added that despite the urging by some Democrats for Biden to withdraw from the race, "leaders are rallying around this president and vice president because they understand what's at stake, and they understand what they have accomplished."