Report: White House Frustrated With CDC Over Shifting Messages

The Biden administration is growing frustrated with changing health guidelines and messaging tactics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), CNN reported on Friday.

Scientists within the agency are also increasingly disgruntled, according to the network.

A White House official told CNN that CDC deliberations are internal, and it often leads to rushed decisions and public relations.

"They make insular decisions with the agency — or even within a small group within the agency — and then wait until the last minute to tell everyone it's coming, so they rush it out without getting reasonable feedback from people who could help address real issues," the official said.

To aid with messaging, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky hired Mandy Grunwald, a prominent Democratic media consultant, per CNN.

The move comes as the agency has developed a track record recently for changing guidelines, Breitbart noted.

In February, Walensky assured that "teachers did not need to be fully vaccinated for schools to reopen." A day later, White House press secretary Jen Psaki walked back the comments.

In May, the CDC director advised that it was safe not to wear masks indoors. However, months later, she reversed the guidance.

Most recently, Walenksy changed the quarantine period for those in close contact with COVID-19 from ten to five days, citing "behavioral science" considerations. After issuing the rule, she suggested those with positive test results should isolate for five additional days.

The latest back and forth on testing did not go over well in the medical community, according to CNN.

The American Medical Association criticized the CDC in a statement, saying that "The new recommendations on quarantine and isolation are not only confusing but are risking further spread of the virus."