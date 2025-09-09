DeAngelis: No Mandatory Vaccines: Fla. Parents, Kids, and Freedom Win

Repealing Mandatory Vaccines for Public School Attendance Restores Parental Authority and Counters Erosion of Trust in Health Institutions

The Sunshine State is charting a courageous path as Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., and Fla. Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo announce that the state will move toward eliminating vaccine mandates for children attending public schools.

Ending these mandates represents a necessary step toward respecting individual freedoms and rebuilding public confidence in our health systems.

For too long, government overreach has dictated deeply personal medical decisions, turning what should be voluntary choices into burdensome obligations.

Florida's shift prioritizes families over bureaucracy, and it comes at a critical moment when trust in federal health agencies has plummeted.

In nations like Finland, Sweden, and the United Kingdom, school attendance carries no vaccine mandates.

These countries rely on voluntary vaccination programs, yet their skies are not falling.

Society functions smoothly without compulsory shots tied to education.

Vaccination rates for childhood diseases remain robust in these places — often exceeding 90% for key immunizations like measles and Polio — proving that informed, willing participation yields better results than force.

Parents there receive education and encouragement from health authorities, fostering compliance through trust rather than threats.

Florida's proposal draws inspiration from such models, emphasizing choice over coercion.

In the United States, that trust has been shattered, particularly after the mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic, beginning in 2020.

Government health agencies like the CDC made decisions swayed more by politics than by unvarnished science, leading to widespread skepticism.

Recent surveys show that only about 57% of Americans trust the CDC to provide reliable information about vaccines, a 28-point decline since the onset of the pandemic.

Such erosion stems from inconsistent messaging, overreaching guidelines, and revelations of external influences.

Teachers unions, for instance, aggressively lobbied the CDC to prolong school closures, prioritizing adult interests over children's well-being.

Their interventions delayed re-openings, contributing to profound learning losses and mental health challenges for millions of kids.

When powerful lobbies dictate public health policy, it's no wonder families question the motives behind every recommendation.

Compounding this distrust is the extortionate nature of current vaccine mandates for public schools. Taxpayers foot an enormous bill — averaging around $20,000 per student annually nationally — for a system they're compelled to fund through their hard-earned dollars.

Yet, when parents seek to use that service, the state demands they subject their children to a battery of injections as a condition of entry.

These demands represent arm-twisting that violates the core principle of bodily autonomy.

Healthcare professionals uphold informed consent as a sacred ethic, allowing patients to weigh risks and benefits freely.

But when government tilts the scales — making opt-outs arduous or tying them to education — that consent evaporates.

Families face the false choice of complying against their judgment or forfeiting access to taxpayer-funded schools.

Coercive tactics only deepen suspicion toward health institutions, whereas voluntary approaches paired with transparent information could heal those rifts.

Most states already acknowledge the value of exemptions by permitting opt-outs from school vaccine requirements for religious or medical reasons.

All 50 states offer medical exemptions and 29 of them allow religious ones.

Florida's initiative simply broadens exemptions to include other personal reasons, acknowledging that families hold diverse, valid concerns not always grounded in faith.

Philosophical objections, safety worries, or preferences for alternative health strategies deserve equal consideration.

Religious exemptions are vital protections, but limiting relief to them arbitrarily excludes countless parents who share similar reservations.

Critics might counter that unvaccinated children could endanger others by spreading diseases in classrooms.

That logic, however, applies equally to families who opt out on religious grounds — a carve-out that's widely accepted without hysteria.

Moreover, nearly all states forgo requiring annual flu shots for school attendance, despite influenza's annual toll on public health.

Parents anxious about exposure retain the power to vaccinate their own children for protection, rendering mandates redundant for those who choose them.

The broader worry about germs circulating in schools extends to colds, stomach bugs, and myriad ailments we don't mandate shots against, beyond just vaccine-preventable illnesses.

If anything, such concerns highlight flaws in the one-size-fits-all factory model of public education, where large groups amplify transmission risks.

True solutions lie in empowering families with school choice, allowing them to select smaller, community-based options or schools with tailored health policies that align with their values.

Florida already stands as a beacon for parental rights, thanks to its universal school choice program that lets education dollars follow the child.

Now, by leading on medical freedom, the state reinforces that commitment.

Parents deserve options, not just in curriculum or teaching methods, but in health decisions that affect their families intimately.

The debate boils down to respecting individual liberty and autonomy, separate from judgments on vaccines themselves.

Mandates breed resentment and division.

Freedom builds cooperation and trust.

Florida's forward-thinking approach could inspire other states to follow suit, ushering in an era where education serves families without strings attached.

Corey DeAngelis is a senior fellow at the American Culture Project and a visiting fellow at the American Institute for Economic Research.