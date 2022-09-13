×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: cbp | drone | got-aways | southern border

Breitbart: CBP Drone Sees 1K Gotaways Over Texas Border

Breitbart: CBP Drone Sees 1K Gotaways Over Texas Border
A United States National Guard Humvee is parked in the area under the Del Rio Port of Entry, in Del Rio, Texas. (Paul Ratje/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 13 September 2022 07:56 PM EDT

A drone observed over 1,000 migrant got-aways in Texas's Del Rio sector, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection source told Breitbart.

The publication states that approximately 1,700 migrants are apprehended daily in the Del Rio sector.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection data, as of July, the number of southwest land border encounters totaled 199,976. So far, the total number of land border encounters for fiscal year 2022 has exceeded 2021. In 2021, the total southwest encounters were 1,734,686. In 2022, the data, which goes only to July, shows the number of encounters at 1,946,780.

Officials suspect that by the end of the fiscal year the Del Rio sector will overtake the Rio Grande Valley sector in apprehensions.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
A drone observed over 1,000 migrant got-aways in Texas's Del Rio sector, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection source told Breitbart.
cbp, drone, got-aways, southern border
121
2022-56-13
Tuesday, 13 September 2022 07:56 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved