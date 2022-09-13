Breitbart: CBP Drone Sees 1K Gotaways Over Texas Border

A drone observed over 1,000 migrant got-aways in Texas's Del Rio sector, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection source told Breitbart.

The publication states that approximately 1,700 migrants are apprehended daily in the Del Rio sector.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection data, as of July, the number of southwest land border encounters totaled 199,976. So far, the total number of land border encounters for fiscal year 2022 has exceeded 2021. In 2021, the total southwest encounters were 1,734,686. In 2022, the data, which goes only to July, shows the number of encounters at 1,946,780.

Officials suspect that by the end of the fiscal year the Del Rio sector will overtake the Rio Grande Valley sector in apprehensions.