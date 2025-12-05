Border Patrol Rolls Out $5K Fee for Unvetted Crossings

The U.S. Border Patrol this week announced that illegal immigrants ages 14 and older who enter without inspection will face a $5,000 apprehension fee.

At the same time, the Department of Homeland Security declared the border "the most secure" in U.S. history under President Donald Trump.

The developments mark significant progress in immigration enforcement at a time when border security remains a top national concern.

To further enhance security, Border Patrol Chief Michael Banks announced on X the monetary punishment.

Banks noted that the fee applies universally.

He said the penalty applies "regardless of how long an individual has been in the United States or whether they are currently in immigration proceedings."

Additional penalties under federal statutes addressing organized smuggling or human trafficking also may apply in relevant cases.

In parallel, CBP's Air and Marine Operations issued a stern warning on X against maritime illegal entry.

"If you cross the border illegally, you will be caught, deported, and banned from ever returning to the United States. Don't take to the sea!" the agency said, underscoring growing concern over smugglers using sea routes to circumvent land-border enforcement.

The fee announcement coincides with a broader enforcement push.

DHS announced that there have been seven consecutive months with zero Border Patrol releases into the U.S. interior, the longest such stretch in history.

Meanwhile, border wall construction has resumed in the Rio Grande Valley Sector.

Banks posted on X Friday: "Solid steel wall panels are now standing tall in Harlingen, TX, marking the beginning of 17.4 miles of unyielding progress. Impedance and denial aren't just the goals; they're the MISSION. THE BORDER IS STILL CLOSED."

Critics in Congress warn that interior enforcement may be overly broad.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., acknowledged that the border is secure and said Trump "will get credit for that."

However, he added that broader immigration reform is still needed.

"In terms of making sure that we actually deal with the issues that matter, including on immigration or beyond, there's a lot that is left to be desired," he said.