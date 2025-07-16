WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: cbp | border protection | smuggling | tariffs | trump

CBP: Zero Illegal Releases, Record-Low Crossings in June

Wednesday, 16 July 2025 01:31 PM EDT

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) enforcement activities in June involved "zero illegal alien releases along [the] southwest border for the second consecutive month," according to CBP's latest monthly status report.

The report also outlines enforcement activity surrounding protecting borders from illegal crossings, fentanyl smuggling, and now an increased emphasis on tariff enforcement.

CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott said in the release that "We are protecting this country with relentless focus, and the numbers prove it."

The government's report said, "Illegal crossings in June dropped to the lowest level ever recorded - just a fraction of what they were under the previous administration.

Some of the highlights from the report include:

  • 25,228 total encounters nationwide - lowest monthly total in CBP history
  • 8,024 U.S. Border Patrol apprehensions nationwide - new historic low
  • 136 apprehensions on June 28 - lowest single-day total in agency history

CBP said it seized 742 pounds of fentanyl in June, a 3% increase from May. Total seizures of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, and marijuana were up 13% nationwide from May. Agents say that reflects "continued pressure on cartel-driven smuggling routes." Methamphetamine seizures, according to the report, "surged" 102% in June.

President Donald Trump's focus on tariffs means front-line agents working U.S. border crossings are involved with enforcing the trade fees. CBP said in June, it "processed $265 billion in imports while identifying $26.5 billion in duties owed." Since January, CBP reported the collection of "$108.9 billion from all tariffs, taxes, and fees."

The Trump administration reported that it has secured a string of large drug busts since Trump's second inauguration, including the seizure of more than 44 million fentanyl pills and 4,500 pounds of fentanyl powder.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Wednesday, 16 July 2025 01:31 PM
