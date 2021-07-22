US Bishops Urge Pro-Life Advocates to Swamp Congress With Phone Calls

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Pro-Life Activities Committee has launched a campaign to lobby lawmakers to reject federal funding for abortions.

The committee encourages supporters to "make Congressional phones ring off the hook!" as votes on key appropriations bills reach the House floor.

"Last week, the House Committee on Appropriations voted to push through four of the most extreme pro-abortion bills EVER," an email from the USCCB stated, Breitbart reported. "The full House is expected to begin voting on these bills next week."

The USCCB website says the bills take away policies that:

Protect taxpayers from having to pay for elective abortions, both here and overseas.

Protect health care providers from being forced to perform abortions or refer for abortions against their beliefs.

Protect employers and insurance companies from being forced to pay for abortion.

The USCCB website also says the four bills would eliminate longstanding, bipartisan policies that provide protections against forced financing of abortions.

"Without the Hyde Amendment and Hyde-related policies, billions of taxpayer dollars could be used to pay for abortion in the United States and throughout the world," the website said.

The Hyde Amendment bans the use of federal funds to pay for abortion except to save the life of the woman, or if the pregnancy arises from incest or rape. The USCCB said 2.4 million Americans are alive today thanks to the Hyde Amendment.

The USCCB's pro-life committee calls on supporters to make their voices heard in defense of the unborn.

"Don’t let our government make you pay for, or participate in, the taking of innocent human life," the website says.

The USCCB’s Pro-Life Activities website offers a mission statement affirming the indelible value of all human life as well as its right to full protection under the law.

"We proclaim that human life is a precious gift from God; that each person who receives this gift has responsibilities toward God, self and others," it declares, "and that society, through its laws and social institutions, must protect and nurture human life at every stage of its existence."

Last month, U.S. Catholic bishops overwhelmingly approved the drafting of a "teaching document" that many of them hope will rebuke Catholic politicians, including President Joe Biden, for receiving Communion despite their support for abortion rights.

The decision, vehemently opposed by a minority of bishops, came despite appeals from the Vatican for a more cautious and collegial approach to the divisive issue. And it raises questions of how closely the bishops will be able to cooperate with the Biden administration on issues such as immigration and racial injustice.

Biden, who attends Mass regularly, says he personally opposes abortion but doesn’t think he should impose that position on Americans who feel otherwise. He’s taken several executive actions during his presidency that were hailed by abortion-rights advocates.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.