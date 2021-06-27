Sen. Cassidy Confident McConnell Will Support Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., on Sunday asserted Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky,, will support a bipartisan infrastructure bill, calling it a winner for his constituents, especially women.

In an interview on NBC News’ “Meet The Press,” Cassidy said good policy is good politics.

“I think Mitch will favor it,” he said.

But Cassidy said he didn’t like that President Joe Biden appeared to be “throwing a wrench” in the bill by suggesting his support was tied to a second costlier social infrastructure plan, Biden walked back those remarks over the weekend.

“So of course that caused a little bit of ‘oh, let's think about this’,” Cassidy said of the misstep.

“Mitch McConnell wants infrastructure as much as anyone else. It will come together as it is,” he declared.

“If Republicans focus on doing what is right, if they focus on their one issue — as my wife calls it the roads and the bridges — the decrease of the risk of wildfires and floods, future politics will take care of it themselves. …This is good policy.”

According to Cassidy, the infrastructure package has particular appeal for the nation’s wives and mothers.

“If you talk to constituents who are stuck in traffic for an hour and a half getting to work and home, three hours a day that they don't spend with their family, they want a bridge coming to a town near them,” he said.

“My wife says roads and bridges is a woman's problem, if you will,” he explained. “Women are taking children to school and doing shopping. The more time she spends on the road, the less time she spends of high of value. If you speak to her, she's going to say this is a good deal.”

But the senator was less optimistic about passage of a social infrastructure package

“Republicans think that portion is bad for our country,” he said. “We have an inflation rate that's higher than it has been quite some time. That bill will make it higher. We won't want to be apart of something that may coerce it. This infrastructure bill is good for all Americans. It is going to make us more productive and create a lot of jobs.”

