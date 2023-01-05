×
Pennsylvania Sen. Casey to Undergo Prostate Cancer Surgery

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Thursday, 05 January 2023 11:52 AM EST

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., said Thursday that he will undergo surgery for prostate cancer but is expected to make a full recovery.

Casey, 62, said in a statement that he was diagnosed last month.

“While this news came as a shock, I can report that I have an excellent prognosis, as well as the benefit of exceptional medical care and the unwavering support of my family.”

He said he will undergo surgery in the coming months and is confident that treatment will allow him to continue working in the Senate “with minimal disruption.”

Casey, serving his third term, has not said whether he will run for a fourth term in 2024, a year when Democrats face a difficult Senate map.

Casey is a key ally of labor unions and President Joe Biden. In Congress, Casey has backed all of Biden’s top priorities and forged a close relationship with the president, at least in part because they share the same hometown of Scranton.

