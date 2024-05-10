Casey DeSantis' Hope Florida Group Donates $140K to Fla. Nonprofits

Florida's first lady Casey DeSantis handed out a total of $140,000 in checks from her Hope Florida organization to seven nonprofits in northwest Florida.

Hope Florida is led by Casey DeSantis and connects low-income families with churches and other groups to provide basic needs, according to the Florida Politics website.

The groups that received the funds included Vision of Hope, which provides school to workforce assistance to disabled children; Be Generous, which aims to assist women suffering from domestic violence by providing safe homes and other resources; and First Baptist Church of Pensacola, which she said has fulfilled more than 200 need requests through Hope Florida.

Also included was A Bed 4 Me Foundation which provides beds to children in need; Food for Thought Outreach, which distributes food to children in need; St. Andrew Christian Care Center; and Caring & Sharing of South Walton, an organization providing clothes, food, rent, utility and prescription assistance to needy families, Florida Politics said.

Each group received a $20,000 check.

"We believe that everyone deserves the opportunity to achieve their fullest potential and accomplish the American Dream," Hope Florida says on its website. "Our approach is simple yet powerful — we foster community collaboration between the public and private sector, faith-based communities, and nonprofits, to break down traditional community silos. By doing so, we maximize resources and uncover opportunities for good people to help Floridians in need."

And her husband, Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis, posted Thursday on X: "The Hope Florida Fund organizes and mobilizes Floridian companies, nonprofits, and faith organizations to fill the needs of others and help people achieve a pathway to prosperity."