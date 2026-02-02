Rep. Gimenez: GOP Better Correct Immigration Enforcement Fast

The Trump administration has been too slow to change its approach to immigration enforcement, Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., warned, insisting that current tactics are becoming a political liability for the GOP, The Hill reported on Monday.

"We thought that there should have been a course correction a long time ago, and now I guess it's going to be forced on us by the Democrats," Gimenez said.

"Unfortunately, we could have done it ourselves. We should have done it ourselves, but that didn't happen."

Gimenez said immigration enforcement should be more narrowly focused on serious offenders rather than broad operations that sweep up longtime residents.

The congressman added, "We should have been focusing on criminals and gang members and people with active deportation orders. I don't think we should have been focusing on people that have been here for a long time, grandmothers, etc., that happen to be in a neighborhood when you're doing an enforcement action.

"I think that was a mistake, and I think it's coming back to haunt us right now."

His comments come as President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown in Minnesota has intensified scrutiny of the Department of Homeland Security and sparked calls from Democrats — and some Republicans — for reforms to enforcement operations.

Several lawmakers have gone further, calling for the removal of DHS Secretary Kristi Noem after federal officers shot and killed two people in Minneapolis.

But Trump totally supports Noem.

The whole issue has come at the same time as a high-stakes funding fight on Capitol Hill.

After Democrats remained unified in opposition to a government funding package last Thursday, the Senate voted to separate the DHS funding bill from the rest of the legislation and advance it as a standalone measure, The Hill reported.

The revised package has returned to the House for consideration as a partial government shutdown continues after funding expired at midnight Friday.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Democrats have three core demands connected to DHS funding: tightening warrant requirements for immigration enforcement operations, requiring body cameras for immigration officers, and prohibiting officers from wearing masks.

Most Republicans are opposed to those provisions, declaring they would undermine law enforcement and border security.

However, Gimenez's comments reflect growing unease within the GOP about the political consequences of the administration's immigration tactics as midterm election pressures mount.