×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: carlos gimenez | government | shutdown | insanity | spending | biden administration | bill

Rep. Giménez to Newsmax: Government Shutdown 'Insanity'

By    |   Thursday, 14 September 2023 08:05 PM EDT

Rep. Carlos Giménez, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Thursday night that House Republicans need to avoid a government shutdown, calling it "insanity" that they would allow the focus to shift from the Biden administration and put the target on them.

"We need to iron out our differences, and we need to get it done. A government shutdown is not good for America, the government shutdown even politically for the Republican Party is not good," Giménez said on "The Record with Greta Van Susteren."

At issue are the 12 appropriation bills that are due by Sept. 30 or else the government shuts down. Giménez said a shutdown gives the president "an out."

"All of the focus right now is on what's happening with Joe Biden, his administration, the border, all the disaster that is the Biden administration. Why are we going to give him an out?" Giménez said. "By making now us the focus of a government shutdown? I think that is insanity. That's crazy."

Giménez added that House Republicans have already met the $2 trillion in savings "that we negotiated some time ago."

"We have that number. We need to stick to that number," he said.

Giménez said he doesn't think all 12 bills could get passed by the deadline. Most of them will be ready, he said, and Republicans could pass a continuing resolution on the rest.

"I think what we need to do is as a conference come back next week, get ourselves in a room. We need to agree."

One that's ready to go is the defense appropriation bill, he said.

"The defense appropriation bill, nobody's arguing about that. The number has already been settled. So why can't we vote on that? Why are they holding that hostage?" Giménez said.

Giménez also pushed back on reports that a meeting among Republicans earlier Thursday got heated, with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy allegedly throwing an F-bomb over a threat of facing a motion to vacate on the spending bills.

"I don't think it was hot. I don't think it was hostile," said Giménez, who was in the room. "The speaker showed some emotion, right? But not against anybody that was there. It wasn't because people were shooting at him, OK?

"A lot of the people that are causing ... some members of our conference don't want to vote for [appropriation bills], many of them weren't there, and the ones that were there were very respectful.

"It wasn't heated in that way."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Rep. Carlos Giménez, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Thursday night that House Republicans need to avoid a government shutdown, calling it "insanity" that they would allow the focus to shift from the Biden administration and put the target on them.
carlos gimenez, government, shutdown, insanity, spending, biden administration, bill
456
2023-05-14
Thursday, 14 September 2023 08:05 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved