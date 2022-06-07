×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: capitol

Capitol Assault Hearings to Open With Injured Police Officer and Filmmaker

Capitol Assault Hearings to Open With Injured Police Officer and Filmmaker
(AP)

Tuesday, 07 June 2022 08:58 PM

 A police officer hurt by rioters looking to overturn the 2020 elections and a filmmaker who recorded some leaders of the U.S. Capitol riot will be among the first witnesses when hearings into the assault begin on Thursday, organizers said.

The Democrat-led House Select Committee will attempt to reverse Republican efforts to downplay or deny the violence on Jan. 6, 2021, with five months to go until Nov. 8 midterm elections that will determine which party controls Congress for the next two years.

The committee's first public hearing will begin on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET, a prime-time spot intended to capture the attention of as many Americans as possible, to be shown live on major networks including NBC, ABC and CBS.

U.S. Capitol Officer Caroline Edwards, who sustained a traumatic brain injury that has so far prevented her from returning to her previous duties, and Nick Quested, a filmmaker who has captured footage of the extremist Proud Boys and documented events that morning, are due to appear.

Five further hearings are expected in the next two weeks.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
A police officer hurt by rioters looking to overturn the 2020 elections and a filmmaker who recorded some leaders of the U.S. Capitol riot will be among the first witnesses when hearings into the assault begin on Thursday, organizers said.The Democrat-led House Select...
capitol
178
2022-58-07
Tuesday, 07 June 2022 08:58 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved