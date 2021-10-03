×
Tags: capitol riot | florida | arrest

Former Florida Congressional Candidate Arrested For Jan. 6 Capitol Riot
Police stand guard as demonstrators gather for the "Justice for J6" rally in Washington, DC, on September 18, 2021, in support of the pro-Trump rioters who ransacked the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. (Eric Baradat / AFP via Getty)

By    |   Sunday, 03 October 2021 06:44 PM

Jeremy Brown, a former Florida candidate for Congress, has been arrested in Tampa in connection to the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, WTSP reported.

Federal prosecutors said Brown was arrested on charges of "knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority" and "engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in any restricted building or grounds" with intent to “disrupt the orderly conduct of government business.”

More than 600 people have been arrested in connection to the Capitol riot, during which thousands of people disrupted the certification of President Joe Biden's election victory.

The Hill reported that Brown was a former Special Forces Operations sergeant for 11 years and was a candidate for a congressional seat in 2020, according to a LinkedIn profile.

Although Brown filed to run as a Republican in Florida's 14th Congressional District, which includes Tampa, Federal Election Commission documents show that he did not appear on the general election ballot because he dropped out of the race months earlier.

Prosecutors allege that Brown helped organize transportation for those who wanted to attend the protest, writing in a Signal chat on December 4, according to case documents, that “We have a RV an Van going. Plenty of Gun Ports left to fill. We can pick you up.”

He added on January 1 that “If you can, come to my house anytime Saturday. You can stop by and drop stuff off, or stay the night. This way we can load plan, route plan, and conduct PCIs (Pre Combat Inspections).”

Brown “wore full military gear, including a helmet, radio, a tactical vest, and prominently displayed large surgical trauma shears tucked into a pack sitting on the vest,”  and was allegedly more than 100 feet within the restricted area laid out by law enforcement near the Capitol, according to the court documents.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Sunday, 03 October 2021 06:44 PM
