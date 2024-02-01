Capitol Police Close Probe of Senate Office Sex Video

The United States Capitol Police announced on Thursday it has closed the case on a leaked sex tape showing a congressional staffer having sex with another man in a Senate hearing room in December.

In a statement obtained by Newsmax, the agency explained: "Our investigators are willing to review new evidence should any come to light."

"For now, we are closing the investigation into the facts and circumstances surrounding a sex video that was recorded inside the Hart Senate Office Building on the morning of Wednesday, December 13," the statement said.

"After consulting with federal and local prosecutors, as well as doing a comprehensive investigation and review of possible charges, it was determined that — despite a likely violation of Congressional policy — there is currently no evidence that a crime was committed."

The sexual encounter came to light Dec. 15, when the Daily Caller published the video with blurred-out faces of two men engaging in sex in Hart Senate Office Building room 216 — where several high-profile hearings have taken place in recent years, including Supreme Court confirmation hearings.

Less than a day after the story broke, the office of Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., announced a legislative aide had been dismissed, but didn't address reports linking a member of his staff to the sex tape.

The aide, identified as Aidan Maese-Czeropski, was "no longer employed by the U.S. Senate," the announcement stated, adding there would be "no further comment on this personnel matter."

"I was angry. I was disappointed," Cardin later told Fox News. "It's a breach of trust."

Maese-Czeropski's LinkedIn account has since been removed.

But ahead of the removal, he posted that he was exploring his legal options.

"This has been a difficult time for me, as I have been attacked for who I love to pursue a political agenda," he wrote. "While some of my actions in the past have shown poor judgment, I love my job and would never disrespect my workplace. Any attempts to characterize my actions otherwise are fabricated."