Tags: capitol | hearing

1/6 Committee Postpones Wednesday Hearing, Citing Hurricane

(Getty)

Tuesday, 27 September 2022 03:37 PM EDT

Leaders of the U.S. congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol said the panel had postponed a hearing scheduled for Wednesday, citing the threat to the state of Florida by a major hurricane.

In a statement on Tuesday, the panel's Democratic chairperson, Bennie Thompson, and Republican vice chairperson, Liz Cheney, did not announce a new date for the hearing.

"In light of Hurricane Ian bearing down on parts of Florida, we have decided to postpone tomorrow’s proceedings. We’re praying for the safety of all those in the storm’s path. The Select Committee’s investigation goes forward and we will soon announce a date for the postponed proceedings," Thompson and Cheney said in a statement. 

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Politics
