GOP, Democrats Looking at Crowded Primaries in Key States

Republicans and Democrats are facing a sea of crowded primaries as dozens of candidates enter races in critical states, signaling an overall loss of control for the parties that traditionally acted as gatekeepers.

The Hill noted the mad dash by candidates has upended the old model of party leaders stepping in to anoint a favored candidate.

"After you come off a cycle or two, 2018 and then 2020 when (Joe) Biden wins, people can feel victory, and people who want to serve in higher office can see a path," said Martha McKenna, a former political adviser to the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee. "We’ve had important victories in the last couple of cycles, so people can see a path to victory for themselves.”

And candidates who might once have decided against running for office now feel freer to enter races, according to The Hill.

The outlet noted Republicans are now a decade removed from the Tea Party movement, a grassroots uprising that helped cut into the influence of the national party, especially in primary elections.

Now, at least five prominent Republicans are running to fill the seat of retiring Ohio Sen. Rob Portman and a half dozen GOP candidates have already entered the race to replace retiring Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey.

Those Pennsylvania GOP Senate hopefuls are largely ardent supporters of former President Donald Trump, which may make it difficult to stand out as the contenders try to out-MAGA their opponents.

Three Republican candidates have entered the race to win the seat of retiring Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt and at least three more are considering making a bid.

But while the GOP has seen the grassroots and establishment battle for several years, The Hill reported the phenomenon is still relatively new for Democrats.

The outlet pointed to Pennsylvania, where Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democrat, entered the race to replace Toomey in early February. In the past, his national stature, along with his ability to raise large sums of money, might have discouraged other potential candidates. But now Fetterman will have to fend off significant opposition to win the party primary, The Hill reported.

State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta has entered the race, along with Montgomery County Commission chair Val Arkoosh. And Rep. Conor Lamb has signaled he may run, as have Reps. Madeleine Dean and Chrissy Houlahan, both of whom hold suburban Philadelphia-area seats.

Similar situations have occurred for Democrats in North Carolina, Wisconsin, and Florida, where candidates who might have been seen as frontrunners in the past have been unable to convince opponents to stay home.

"The [state] party organization wants to play a much more vital role in selecting their nominee than having [Senate Majority Leader] Chuck Schumer deciding who their nominee is going to be and putting millions of dollars in. That did not work out so well in 2018,” said Brad Crone, a longtime North Carolina Democratic strategist.