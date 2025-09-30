WATCH TV LIVE

Trump Executive Order: Use AI to Treat Pediatric Cancer

By    |   Tuesday, 30 September 2025 05:44 PM EDT

President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed a sweeping executive order aimed at using artificial intelligence and health data to accelerate the discovery of cures, treatments, and prevention strategies for pediatric cancer, the leading cause of disease-related death among U.S. children.

The order directs the MAHA Commission, in coordination with top White House science and technology officials, to develop AI-driven tools to enhance cancer research, from improving diagnosis and clinical trial design to building more powerful data infrastructure.

It also calls for expanding the Childhood Cancer Data Initiative — launched by Trump in 2019 — with additional federal funding and private-sector partnerships to better collect and analyze childhood cancer data.

The initiative builds on Trump's health agenda, including the Childhood Cancer Survivorship, Treatment, Access, Research Act — known as the STAR Act — and recent actions by the MAHA Commission to tackle chronic diseases in children.

The administration said integrating AI into cancer research could transform treatment outcomes and "make our children healthy again," while ensuring families retain control over their health data.

Pediatric cancer rates have climbed steadily since 1975.

Trump said prioritizing AI-enabled science and cutting-edge data analysis will "empower researchers and clinicians" to turn breakthroughs into lifesaving care.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


