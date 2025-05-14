WATCH TV LIVE

Carney: Canadians Not 'Impressed' by UK Invitation to Trump

By    |   Wednesday, 14 May 2025 12:17 PM EDT

Canadians aren't "impressed" by the United Kingdom's invitation to President Donald Trump for a second state visit, Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney told Sky News.

"I think, to be frank, [Canadians] weren't impressed by that gesture … given the circumstance. It was at a time when we were being quite clear about the issues around sovereignty," he said.

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer in February handed Trump an invitation letter from King Charles. Trump, who was hosted by the late Queen Elizabeth II during his previous state visit in 2019, has suggested Buckingham Palace is "setting a date for September" for his second state visit.

King Charles is also head of state of Canada, a former British colony, and the monarch has made a number of symbolic gestures in recent months — wearing Canadian medals, planting a maple tree and referring to himself as the king of Canada.

Carney told Sky News King Charles' presence in Canada is by design.

"All issues around Canada's sovereignty have been accentuated by the president. So no, it's not coincidental, but it is also a reaffirming moment for Canadians," he said.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


