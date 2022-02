The Biden administration on Thursday urged Canada to use federal powers to ease the disruption at the U.S.-Canada border caused by a protest against anti-coronavirus mandates that has blocked a vital U.S.-Canada trade route, a White House official said.

"(U.S. Homeland Security) Secretary Mayorkas and (Transportation Secretary) Buttigieg each spoke with their Canadian counterparts, urging them to use Federal powers to resolve this situation at our joint border," the official said.