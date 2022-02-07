×
Tags: Coronavirus | canada | mandates | protests | covid19

Montreal Mayor Asks Quebec Government to Lift COVID Measures

montreal mayor valerie palente at the un general assembly in 2019

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante addresses the Climate Action Summit in the U.N. General Assembly on Sept. 23, 2019. (Jason DeCrow/AP)

Monday, 07 February 2022 08:40 PM

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante on Sunday asked the Quebec government to lift strict COVID-19 lockdown measures as the anti-mandate trucker convoy hit the French-speaking Canadian province over the weekend, Breitbart reported.

The protests in Quebec, smaller than those in the English-speaking parts of the country, took place primarily around Quebec City. Police in the province's capital announced on Sunday they would not allow protesters to block main streets, which limited the protest scope even more.

With an estimated population of 1.86 million, Montreal is Canada's second most populous city after Toronto, according to Populationu.com.

Plante spoke the same day to address COVID lockdowns in the province. She said that businesses and event planners need to know when venues would reopen, flights would resume, and guests could begin booking rooms.

''We are asking the provincial government and public health authorities to share a plan like other provinces have done, so we can tell congresses, visitors and tourists: 'Here is a plan for how you can come to Montreal this spring and this summer,''' Plante said.

''There has to be a plan. What is the plan for the measures for the spring and for the summer? People are booking … flights right now,'' she added. ''The Quebec government has been helpful during the COVID waves, but we are asking them not to forget smaller venues, smaller events that fully contribute to the dynamism and economic growth of Montreal.''

Plante's comments come as growing frustration arises over the lagging reopening of the province. Last month, Quebec officials resisted calls to publish a firm reopening calendar.

The province, however, is scheduled to lift most COVID lockdowns Monday on theater limits, public events and places of worship. Spas and gyms will be allowed to reopen at 50% capacity on Feb. 14, but breweries, bars and casinos will remain closed until further notice.


2022-40-07
Monday, 07 February 2022 08:40 PM
