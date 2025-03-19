Trump Sitting on Large Campaign War Chest

President Donald Trump's political operation has hundreds of millions of dollars in the bank even though he is barred from running for a third term.

People close to the president are already debating about who will get the money and how it will be used, The Hill reported.

"The question about the war chest and what it's being used for is a very big conversation that's occurring," a source told The Hill.

Following the election, his campaign arm was converted to a leadership PAC called Never Surrender. According to campaign filings, the PAC had more than $27 million at the end of the year.

Much of the money is expected to be spent on the 2026 midterm elections, as Republicans hope to grow their majorities in the House and Senate, The Hill reported.

"My guess is that a lot of this money is just going to be transferred to SLF and CLF because that's where midterm fights are going to happen anyway," a Republican strategist told The Hill, referring to the Senate Leadership Fund and the Congressional Leadership Fund. "Some people would probably say it's malpractice if it's not and they just sit on this money and try to do something themselves."

Trump has mused about running for a third term, though the 22nd Amendment says "no person shall be elected to the office of the president more than twice."

Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., recently proposed a constitutional amendment that would allow him to run for a third term, while other lawmakers have dismissed Trump's musing as a joke.