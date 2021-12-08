×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: campaign finance rules | ted cruz | supreme court

Watchdog Groups Concerned Over Cruz Challenge of Campaign Finance Rules

By    |   Wednesday, 08 December 2021 12:12 PM

Watchdog groups are concerned about another rollback of campaign finance regulations after the Supreme Court next month hears arguments in Sen. Ted Cruz’s challenge to a law that places a $250,000 limit on the repayment of personal loans to campaigns using money from postelection donations, The Texas Tribune reported on Wednesday.

Congress passed the law in 2002 to help prevent the appearance of quid pro quo corruption.

But lawyers for Cruz, R-Texas, are expected to argue before the Supreme Court that the law is unconstitutional because it arbitrarily limits political speech and deters candidates from loaning money to their own campaigns.

"The federal government’s restrictions on a candidate’s ability to loan his own money to his own campaign violate the First Amendment," a Cruz spokesperson told The Texas Tribune. "Sen. Cruz seeks to vindicate his rights under the First Amendment and the rights of all those who would seek election to federal office."

But Seth Nesin, the FEC’s former lead attorney on the case who left the agency over the summer after 13 years, argued that "the money they contribute is literally going into Ted Cruz’s bank account. That’s what really makes it seem, to at least me and some other people, quite sketchy."

Cruz’s legal battle is a new chapter in a long-running attempt by conservatives to do away with federal campaign finance rules they say violate free speech.

In 2010, the Supreme Court effectively permitted unions and corporations to spend as much as they like on independent political broadcasts in candidate elections in the Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission decision, according to the Tribune.

Four years later the Supreme Court ruled that the government is also not allowed to cap the amount of money people donate to federal candidates in the aggregate every two years in the McCutcheon v. Federal Election Commission decision.

Watchdog groups warn that Cruz’s lawsuit brings this trend a step further, because the money raised after the election would replenish the personal funds of politicians, not their campaigns.

"It’s just common sense that when an election is over, a contributor is not giving money to fund election speech anymore," Tara Malloy, senior director for appellate litigation and strategy at the Campaign Legal Center, told the Tribune. "At most, they are trying to associate themselves to the candidate. That money that’s being raised will directly enrich the candidate in a way that almost no other campaign contribution will."

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Watchdog groups are concerned about another rollback of campaign finance regulations when the Supreme Court next month hears arguments in Sen. Ted Cruz's challenge to a law that places a $250,000 limit on the repayment of personal loans to campaigns using money from...
campaign finance rules, ted cruz, supreme court
404
2021-12-08
Wednesday, 08 December 2021 12:12 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved