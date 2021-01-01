Rep.-Elect Cammack to Newsmax TV: Getting Israeli Flag for Office Door Next to Tlaib's

Rep.-elect Kat Cammack told Newsmax TV on Friday that she and her incoming freshman House Republicans intend to ''fight fire with fire'' when it comes to the socialist Democrat ''Squad'' members, saying she’s already inquired about getting an Israeli flag so office neighbor Rep. Rashida Tlaib has to walk by it every day.

Nineteen Republican women were newly elected to the 117th Congress with Cammack, 32, the youngest of the group representing Florida’s 3rd Congressional District in the north central part of the state. She sounded eager to challenge the Squad, including Tlalib, D-Mich., who is of Palestinian descent, has called for the end of aid to Israel and expressed support for the ''boycott, divestment and sanctions'' campaign against the Jewish state.

''We have already gotten our office assignments and it turns out that my next-door neighbor in the House office buildings is Rashida Tlaib,'' Cammack said on ''Spicer & Co.'' ''And so, I have already informed the House architects and the Capitol staff that I would like to have one of the Israeli flags positioned right outside my door so she has to walk past it every day.

''(That will make for) interesting conversations, I’m sure.''

Appearing with fellow incoming freshman Rep.-elect Nicole Malliotakis, R-New York, 40, Cammack said there are 43 incoming freshman Republicans, all willing to battle the agenda of Tlaib and fellow self-described socialists Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.; Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass.; and Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.

''This is not a shy group,'' Cammack said, repeating the characterization she made on ''Spicer & Co.'' on Dec. 15 about her fellow Republicans. ''And we all have leveraged social media in ways that previous congresses haven’t. So we have exceptionally young, energetic people in the 117th that are coming in. We are going to be fighting fire with fire.''