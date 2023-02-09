Rep. Cammack to Newsmax: FBI Isn't Only Rotten Agency in Biden WH

The FBI isn't the only rotten agency in the Biden administration, says Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla.

"Today in Energy and Commerce Committee in an oversight hearing I presented an e-mail from [former] NIH Director Francis Collins to CDC Director Anthony Fauci with the now-current NIH director cc'd on it stating that they needed to have a quick and devastating takedown of the scientists and doctors who were publishing information contrary to the official CDC position.

"And of course that same language showed up several months later in emails from the Biden administration to Twitter executives," Cammack told Newsmax's "Spicer & Co." Thursday.

"So it isn't just the DOJ, it isn't FBI, it is the NIH, CDC, it's the FDA; every single one of these federal agencies has elements that are rotten. And so today we of course we're highlighting the broad swath of these abuses of government, the warrantless data collection where parents have been labeled domestic terrorists despite the fact that there is no statute on domestic terrorism.

"You have all of these examples throughout government where government is seeking to weaponize against the citizens that they are supposed to serve. And of course from the left; they continually harken back to Trump January 6th, Trump January 6th. It was a broken record.

"But I'll tell you something. This is very, very powerful that we are exposing this, investigating it, because this is the work that is going to lead to the fundamental changes that empower Americans rather than continue to strip them of their civil and constitutional rights," she added.

Three former Twitter executives testified before the House Oversight Committee Wednesday on the social media platform's role in suppressing the Hunter Biden laptop story, part of Republicans' probe into content moderation policies of online platforms and the Biden family's finances.

They acknowledged that Twitter made mistakes and temporarily suppressed the laptop story, but that there was no government involvement in the decision.

Cammack said the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, which she is a member, is going after the politically directed and motivated leadership of the FBI.

Whistleblowers "have talked about so many of the rotten core elements where the Washington Bureau itself is seeking to consolidate power away from the field offices while simultaneously pushing down a political agenda and lines that those field offices have to toe rather than do the job that they all signed up for."

"So this is not an assault or an attack on the good rank and file agents of the FBI. This is us going after the politically directed and motivated leadership of the FBI," she said.

