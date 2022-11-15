'Walking Dead Congressman' Takes GOP To 217 — One Shy Of Majority

Rep. Ken Calvert, the Republican lawmaker who has survived scandal and "squeaker" re-elections for 30 years, earned his 16th term Monday night.

The narrow (51.6% to 48.4%) victory of Calvert over Democrat Will Rollins brings the number of House Republicans to 217 — one shy of the "magic 218" they need for a majority that presumably will make Calvert's fellow Golden State Republican Kevin McCarthy the next speaker.

The manager of his family's Jolly Fox restaurant and former Riverside County GOP chairman, Calvert won the 41st District after it was first created in 1992. He defeated Democrat Mark Takano by 514 votes that year.

During his first year in Congress, Calvert survived a scandal that would normally kill its subject. Following his arrest, the congressman admitted having sex in the back seat of his automobile. However, he was never charged with a crime because police could not find evidence of an exchange of money.

Calvert eked out a 1994 primary victory with 51 percent over UC Riverside Prof. Joe Khoury. In the fall, he won a rematch with '92 opponent Takano with 55 percent.

As his district grew more towards Democrats and its LGBTQ population increased, Calvert faced increasingly strong opposition. Once an opponent of same-sex marriage, Calvert this year voted for the Respect of Marriage Act to enact same-sex marriage in federal law.

Former federal prosecutor Rollins, who is gay, outraised the veteran incumbent. But it wasn't enough to bring down Calvert — and, in the process, bring Republicans one vote closer to a majority.

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.