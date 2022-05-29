×
California Gov. Newsom Tests Positive for COVID-19

California Gov. Gavin Newsom. (Justin Sullivan/Getty)

By    |   Sunday, 29 May 2022 06:14 PM

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has tested positive for COVID-19 and is taking Pfizer's Paxlovid for treatment.

Newsom, 54, who is vaccinated and twice boosted, as recently as May 18, tested positive and presented with "mild symptoms." Newsom's office dictates that he will continue to work remotely in "isolation" until he is tested again on June 2.

"The governor," Newsom's office writes, "has also received a prescription for Paxlovid, the antiviral that has been proven effective against COVID-19, and will begin his 5-day regimen immediately."

Newsom later wrote in a tweet that he's "grateful to be vaccinated and for treatments like Paxlovid."

The Food and Drug Administration authorized Paxlovid for emergency use in December.

Newsmax Media, Inc.

