Tags: california | gavin newsom | budget | deficit | police | crime | homeless

Newsom Proposes New Budget That Defunds Police

By    |   Thursday, 06 June 2024 09:35 PM EDT

The budget proposed by California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, would cut police funding, since the state has a deficit of at least $45 billion, the Daily Mail reported.

When unveiling his budget last month, Newsom admitted that "difficult decisions" need to be made to address the deficit, which includes a 1.6% reduction in the California Department of Justice funding. His proposed budget includes cutting trial court operations by $97 million, the Department of Justice's Division of Law Enforcement by $10 million, and the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation by over $80 million.

The budget cuts come as California's businesses have been facing rampant theft. As well, shoplifting has increased in both Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay area in recent years.

Homelessness rose 6% last year, to over 180,000 people in the state, a third of the United States' homeless population. Violent crime has risen by 27% between 2013 and 2022, and pickpocketing has more than doubled.

"The budget proposes numerous ways to make government more efficient and reduce costs for taxpayers, including cuts on inmate spending. Since Newsom took office in 2019, the state has made record investments in law enforcement, including $1.1 billion to tackle crime, support police, and hold criminals accountable," a Newsom spokesperson told Fox News.

