Caitlyn Jenner Still Running for Calif. Governor Despite Prior Commitments

Caitlyn Jenner attends the 60th Anniversary party for the Monte-Carlo TV Festival at Sunset Tower Hotel on February 05, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. (Gregg DeGuire/Getty)

By    |   Saturday, 17 July 2021 10:57 AM

Caitlyn Jenner says she's still running for governor of California despite prior commitments to the show "Big Brother" being filmed in Australia. The reality tv star has also reportedly started her 14-day quarantine in Australia before making her appearance on "Big Brother VIP."

Jenner, who will be running as a Republican, said she was honoring a work commitment and that there was no "pause at all on this race to save California" according to News.au,

"My campaign team is in full operation, as am I. I am in this race to win for California, because it is worth fighting for."

"I have not paused my campaign at all. I am preparing to launch a multi-week bus tour across California," she added.

But Jenner's arrival to the land down under may not have settled well with some natives due to the travel restrictions on flights. There is thought to be around 34,000 Australians overseas trying to get home, but there are only 3,000 spots available. A spokesman for Stranded Aussies Action Network said Jenner's arrival was "clearly a slap in the face for stranded Aussies."

"But it's not the celebrities that are to blame, it's the failed government policies that allows this to happen," they added.

