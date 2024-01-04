Rep. Donalds to Newsmax: House 'Not Sitting On' Biden Impeachment

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Thursday that the House has not been "sitting on" the Biden impeachment inquiry; it's just taken an exorbitant amount of time to untangle all of the evidence.

"What's been happening is we've been doing our investigative work for all of 2023," Donalds said during an appearance on Newsmax's "The Record with Greta Van Susteren." "That's how deep and how cumbersome it was to untangle all of the Biden corruption scheme that was going on for the past 7-10 years.

"It took a year to go through all the documents, the White House was stonewalling us every step of the way, the Treasury Department and other agencies weren't cooperating with us in any of this, so it took time to get to the place that we are right now.

"It wasn't that we were sitting on it," he continued. "It's that, unfortunately, in modern politics, you have a media that does not play fair. They don't want to just call balls and strikes and stay on the sidelines; they like to either persecute or cover up.

"And, when it comes to the Bidens, they want to cover up. So, House Republicans have to make a clear argument as to why we're moving forward. It took time to actually bring all the evidence forward to do that."

The Florida Republican objected to the suggestion that releasing Congress' findings in an election year would somehow be unfair to President Joe Biden and his family.

"The Biden family's had an opportunity to comment at any step along the way," Donalds said. "All they've done is lie to the American people, led by Joe Biden and everybody else. Number two, we were prepared to act, to depose Hunter Biden a couple of weeks ago; he decided to do a stunt for his documentary, I guess, as opposed to honoring a congressional subpoena — something, I would add, every American citizen has a responsibility and an obligation to adhere to.

"You don't get special treatment because you're the president's son. Those are the facts. So, we're going to do our job. We're not going to speed it up or slow it down. We're not [special counsel] Jack Smith over here. We're not playing politics. We are going through the process of investigating this family, and we're going to continue to do that work."

When asked if House Republicans have any evidence tying Hunter Biden to misconduct on the part of Joe Biden, Donalds said, "That's where our investigation is going to lead us."

"We already have evidence of the president of the United States taking money through his son and through his brother – that's bribery in and of itself," he said. "Now we're going to continue that. That's why we have to do the last couple of depositions. We have about nine or 10 depositions to go. That's why there's going to be another couple of hearings.

"Maybe one, two, maybe potentially three more hearings. But we're going to do our job. … We're going to investigate that which, in my opinion, is the biggest scandal in the history of our country, because the person sitting in the Oval Office knowingly allowed his son and his brother to operate as unregistered foreign agents."

