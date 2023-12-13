Rep. Donalds: 'Plenty of Proof' for Biden Inquiry

Rep. Byron Donalds argued that there was "plenty of proof" justifying the House's decision to launch its impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden on Wednesday.

Speaking to CNN's Manu Raju after the 221-212 vote, the Florida Republican said he was already confident in the evidence already obtained tying Biden to his family's shady foreign business dealings.

"I think there's plenty of proof there. We're going to tie all this down. So, I think it's pretty likely that we are moving towards impeachment, but we don't want to get ahead of ourselves," Donalds explained. "We want the evidence to speak for itself."

Donalds also sounded off on concerns that the inquiry could affect members in vulnerable districts and insisted that finishing the investigation was crucial for members on the fence about impeachment.

"This isn't about safe districts and marginal districts. It's about doing the job of Congress under the Constitution," Donalds stressed, later adding that "voting for an impeachment inquiry allows us to finish our investigation."

His comments starkly contrast those given Wednesday by Grassley, who told Raju that "the facts [of the inquiry] haven't taken me to that point where I can say that the president is guilty of anything."

On Wednesday morning, Hunter Biden held a press conference at the United States Capitol announcing that he would defy a House Oversight subpoena to provide private deposition relevant to the probe.

Republicans "have lied over and over about every aspect of my personal and professional life, so much so that their lies have become false facts believed by too many people," he argued.