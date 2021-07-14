Rep. Byron Donalds to Newsmax: Far-Left Dems Agree With Cuban Regime's Ideology

Prominent members of the Democratic Party’s far left have remined silent regarding the Cuban people’s demonstrations against their government because they agree with the regime’s ideology, Rep. Byron Donalds told Newsmax on Wednesday.

"The ideology of the far left mirrors the ideology of the Cuban regime. It is a totalitarian, Marxist, communist ideology. That is what has happened on the island of Cuba for the last 62 years," Donalds said on “National Report."

"It is the same ideology that has taken private property away from the Cuban people. It is the same ideology that actually limits the ability to speak and puts people in jail in the island of Cuba."

The Florida Republican emphasized that “if you take the radical left’s ideology and you play that out, what you have is the totalitarian regime in Cuba, the theocracy that exists in Iran, countries that do not allow opposing views…. so the reason that the political left is silent is because is they agree with the ideology of the Cuban regime."

He said these Democrats “might try to throw out words that they don’t agree with people being persecuted, but they definitely agree with the political structure and the ideological structure, and that is why they are silent and you don’t hear anything from the left."

Donalds had earlier written on Twitter that “If Democrats are still wondering why Hispanic-Americans are fleeing the Democrat Party, look no further than the utter silence from these Democrats regarding the Cuban people's protest of Communism.”

He then went on to list Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.

Donalds told Newsmax that the people he has talked with in Florida want more support from the United States government for the Cuban demonstrators, stressing that the Biden administration should stand up and fight for the Cuban people.

Although Donalds cautioned against U.S. military action, saying it must always be a last resort and that decison-makers must be prepared to deal with the entire situation before sending any American soldiers, he emphasized that the answer is definitely not to have sanctions relief.

Donalds said that such a move would only strengthen the regime in Cuba and bolster their grip on the Cuban people.

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here