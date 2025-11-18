WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: butler | assassination | investigation | karoline leavitt | trump | thomas matthew crooks

Leavitt: Americans 'Deserve Answers' on Butler Assassin

By    |   Tuesday, 18 November 2025 11:52 AM EST

Americans are owed a full accounting of what motivated Thomas Matthew Crooks, the 20-year-old gunman who attempted to assassinate then-presidential candidate Donald Trump at a 2024 campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Monday.

"Those questions are definitely deserving of answers, and I understand why the public wants those answers, and I believe [President Donald Trump] does, too," Leavitt told "Pod Force One" host Miranda Devine when asked about the delayed FBI reveal on Crooks' online footprint.

"It's a good question, and it's one I'd like to see the answer to — and I think all Americans would."

The New York Post reported on a cache of online posts allegedly linked to Crooks — messages that openly endorsed political violence, expressed hostility toward Trump, and included self-descriptions using "they/them" pronouns.

Many of these digital breadcrumbs had not been disclosed publicly by federal authorities.

The Post's report detailed a series of previously unreported social media posts believed to have been authored by Crooks over several years.

The content raised concerns about whether the FBI missed or mishandled indicators of violent intent long before the July 13, 2024, shooting.

The attempted assassination left rallygoer Corey Comperatore dead and two Trump supporters critically injured.

Trump survived after famously dodging a bullet that hit him in the ear and defiantly raising a bloodied fist to the crowd as Secret Service evacuated him.

Sixteen months later, key questions remain unanswered:

– Did Crooks act alone, or did he have contact with foreign actors?

– Why did the FBI fail to identify or investigate Crooks' extremist rhetoric online?

– Has all evidence been turned over to Congress, or are there undisclosed materials?

– Did investigators locate Crooks' full digital history, or were significant posts overlooked?

Widely circulated images from the rally show Crooks on the rooftop of a nearby building in the minutes before opening fire. Another photo captures Trump being shielded by Secret Service agents as gunshots erupted.

The newly surfaced online activity has intensified bipartisan demands for transparency from federal law enforcement, particularly regarding what early red flags might have been detected — and why they were not.

While Leavitt emphasized the need for clarity, the White House has so far offered no new details about the status of ongoing investigations. Her comments suggest internal frustration that federal agencies have not provided a fuller picture of Crooks' motives.

"This is something people feel strongly about," she said. "Americans deserve to know why this happened."

Congressional committees continue to press for more information as pressure mounts on the FBI to explain its handling of the case.

Newsmax writer Eric Mack contributed to this report.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Americans are owed a full accounting of what motivated Thomas Matthew Crooks, the 20-year-old gunman who attempted to assassinate then-presidential candidate Donald Trump at a 2024 campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Monday.
butler, assassination, investigation, karoline leavitt, trump, thomas matthew crooks
441
2025-52-18
Tuesday, 18 November 2025 11:52 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved