Trump Refuses to Endorse Butch Miller for Georgia Lt. Gov.

Former President Donald Trump is not just issuing endorsements before the 2022 midterms. Some are getting rejection letters, too, including Georgia state Sen. Butch Miller.

Miller, the current state Senate president pro tempore, is running to be the state's next lieutenant governor, replacing Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, who also refused to back Trump's 2020 presidential election challenges amid allegations of widespread voter fraud in the key battleground state.

Trump wrote in a statement from his Save America PAC on Wednesday:

"I will not be supporting or endorsing Sen. Butch Miller, running for lieutenant governor of Georgia, because of his refusal to work with other Republican senators on voter fraud and irregularities in the state. Hopefully there will be strong and effective primary challengers for the very important lieutenant governor position."

Duncan announced in mid-May he will not be seeking reelection in 2022.

He tweeted his announcement, vowing to start a GOP 2.0 activist group instead:

"It always feels coldest right before the sun rises. I believe that is the exact moment in time the Republican Party is caught in right now, and I am committed to being a part of creating those better days ahead for our conservative party all across the country.

"The national events of the last six months have deeply affected my family in ways I would have never imagined when I first asked for their support to run for Lieutenant Governor in 2017. Through all of the highs and lows of the last six months, they have never left my side and are once again united behind me in my pursuit of a better way forward for our conservative party – a GOP 2.0."

Duncan is also writing a book called "GOP 2.0: How the 2020 Election Can Lead to a Better Way Forward for America's Conservative Party," due to be released in September.

Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga., received the coveted Trump endorsement in his campaign to primary GOP Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who is running for reelection despite myriad battles with fellow Republicans about his handling of the 2020 presidential election and the subsequent Jan. 5 Senate runoffs that were both won by Democrats and flipped the majority in the U.S. Senate.