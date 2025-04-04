NY Times: In Letter to State Dept, Hunter Biden Sought Assistance for Burisma

Hunter Biden in 2016 sought assistance from the State Department for the Ukrainian energy company Burisma, which had been working on a geothermal project in Italy, while his father was vice president, according to a letter published last week by the agency, reports The New York Times.

The Times reported on the request last August, although the letter, sent on Burisma letterhead to the U.S. ambassador to Italy, provides further details.

Hunter Biden in his letter to then-U.S. ambassador to Rome John Phillips asked for his "support and guidance in arranging a meeting or representatives from Burisma with the President of Tuscany Region, Mr. Enrico Rossi" — writing in that message, "It was great seeing you in Rome recently."

Phillips responded: "Dear Hunter, It seems like yesterday that you were in Rome. I hope this finds you well. Thank you for your letter. I know Enrico Rossi well and have a good working relationship with him.

"I spoke to the Senior Commercial Officer at the Embassy, [name redacted], and though the amount of direct support we can provide to a Ukrainian company is limited, I've asked him to be the point of contact, see where our interests may overlap, and facilitate contact with Mr. Rossi."

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., called the letter "yet another example of the Biden family's playbook.

"Then-Vice President Joe Biden lets Hunter hitch a ride on Air Force Two, where he cozies up to U.S. and foreign officials and cashes in on the Biden name.

"Time and again, Hunter Biden leveraged his father's position to peddle influence to enrich the Biden family. It's no surprise that Hunter Biden tried to exploit his last name with the U.S. Ambassador in Rome to assist a corrupt Ukrainian energy conglomerate," Comer added. "This appears to be a violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act, and he should be held accountable."