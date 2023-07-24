Dems Target FBI Form Detailing Biden-Burisma Allegations

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee are claiming that the FD-1023 document at the center of allegations surrounding President Joe Biden and Burisma is unreliable.

In a letter from the panel's Democratic staffers to their lawmakers obtained by The Hill, the group slams House Oversight Chair James Comer, R-Ky., and Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, for releasing the form.

"Chairman Comer's and Sen. Grassley's decision to publicly release the form is in brazen disregard of the safety of FBI human sources and the integrity of its investigations," the letter read.

The form's release, condemned by the Federal Bureau of Investigation last week, documents a confidential human source telling an agent that Joe Biden was involved in a pay-for-play scheme with the Ukrainian energy company.

It claims that a deal between the elder Biden, through his son and Burisma CEO Mykola Zlochevsky, a Ukrainian oligarch, involved a $10 million payment in exchange for policy decisions. Joe Biden was vice president at the time.

The specific policy decision in question was allegedly the removal of former Ukrainian Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin, who was probing Burisma over reports of money laundering, tax evasion, and corruption.

"Contrary to Republican messaging, the form provides no new or additional support for their corruption allegations against the President or Hunter Biden," the Democratic staffers argued.

"Instead, its release merely seeks to breathe new life into years-old conspiracy theories, initially peddled by [onetime attorney to former President Donald Trump] Rudy Giuliani, that have been thoroughly debunked," they added.

The staffers further claimed that Shokin's investigation into Burisma was dormant by the time of Joe Biden's supposed threat to withhold funding to Ukraine unless Shokin was ousted.

Information collected on Zlochevsky during former President Donald Trump's first impeachment effort was also appealed to by the panel's Democratic employees.

"No one from Burisma ever had any contacts with VP Biden or people working for him during Hunter Biden's engagement," Zlochevsky said at the time.