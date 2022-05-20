Rep. Burgess Owens: States 'That Allow the Life of Children' 'Will Be Blessed'

With the Supreme Court seemingly poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, told Newsmax on Friday: "We are in a remarkable time in history."

"Fifty years after these guys in robes decided it's OK to kill babies the way they have, we're finally in a position where it can go back to we, the people, where it should be," Owens said on "The Chris Salcedo Show." "Every state should decide, based on the representation that's there, how we should proceed on that."

Since the leak of the draft opinion at the beginning of the month that revealed the court is likely to overturn the 1973 ruling in Roe v. Wade, which established a federal right to abortion, there has been much speculation about what a post-Roe future would look like.

Owens said that once the issue of abortion is returned to the states, they will decide it in one of two ways.

"I would predict that those states that allow the life of children and allow our mothers to realize there's more options than killing their babies will be the ones that will be blessed as we move forward, and those who continue to destroy lives and continue to think death is the answer will continue to have a lot of misery, pain and people will continue to want to leave those states as quick as they can," he said.

Calling Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger a "rabid racist," Owens said that "it's not about what's good for the Black population."

"This movement is about destroying those that they don't think are up to snuff," he said. "And that's the Black community and other minorities."

In 2020, The Hill reported that Planned Parenthood of Greater New York removed Sanger's name from one of its clinics because of her "harmful connections to the eugenics movement."

Eugenics is a discredited, racist theory that claims the human race can be "improved" through selective breeding of those with "desirable" traits. The theory often targeted poor people, people of color, those with disabilities and other marginalized groups, according to The Hill.

The organization said in a statement at the time that the renaming of the building was an "overdue step" to recognize the legacy of Planned Parenthood's harm to communities of color.

"We only represent 12% of the population of America, yet 40% of my race has been exterminated over the last 40 or 50 years," the congressman added.

